Seaford Woman Wanted for Burglary and Theft

SEAFORD, Del.– Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 22-year-old Seaford woman wanted on burglary and theft charges.

Kaylene Lowe is wanted by troopers in connection with a May incident in which she entered a home in the 24000 block of Jamore Drive and removed various items, according to police.

Anyone with information about Lowe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. M. Wheeler at 302-232-3423. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."