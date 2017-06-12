Woman Found Dead in Dover Yard

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a woman was found lying in a yard in the area of College Road and Conwell Street on Monday morning.

Officers initially responded to the incident at 8 a.m. with medical personnel. Police said that upon arrival, they discovered the body of a black female in her 50’s. The cause of death is still under investigation. The name of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.