Woman Found Dead in Dover Yard

Delaware State Police are looking for a driver involved in a serious hit-and-run crash that left a man injured in Ocean View on Monday morning.
Dover police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a woman was found lying in a yard in the area of College Road and Conwell Street on Monday morning.
Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.
Maryland State Police homicide investigators have arrested one suspect and are still trying to identify others involved in the early Saturday morning murder of a Salisbury man.
Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night.
Three children are hurt, one critically, after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover.
DELMAR, DE - some good news Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.
Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday. She was 12 years old.
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.
