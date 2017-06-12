Troopers Search for Driver in Ocean View Hit-and-run

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a driver involved in a serious hit-and-run crash that left a man injured in Ocean View on Monday morning.

Police said that shortly before 11 a.m. Stephen K. Rapley, 69 of Bethany Beach, was standing near the passenger side of a 2016 Ford Econoline box truck in the parking lot of the Atlantic Community Thrift Shop located at 34634 Atlantic Ave. That is when an unknown make and model red vehicle entered the parking lot and drove in a northeast direction and struck the right side of the box truck and subsequently pinned Rapley in between the vehicles, according to police. Troopers said that after impact the vehicle stopped and the driver and passenger switched positions.

Rapley was treated at the scene by the Sussex County Paramedics and was transported by ambulance to the Beebe Healthcare Medical Center and admitted with multiple injuries, according to investigators.

Troopers continue to collect and analyze evidence at the scene to determine make and model of the striking vehicle.

The parking lot in the area of the collision was closed for approximately one hour while the crash was investigated and cleared. Troopers continue to investigate this incident.

Troopers are attempting to locate the driver and vehicle that fled this crash and request anyone with information in reference to this incident to contact, the Cpl. T. Wright at Troop 4 at 302-752-3898. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”