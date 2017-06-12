Several Rescued After Partial Building Collapse

CLAYTON, Del.- Several people were rescued after a building partially collapsed in Clayton on Sunday, according to the Clayton Fire Department.

The two-story building, which is located on the northwest corner of Main Street and Clayton Avenue, is comprised of second floor apartments and a first floor retail store. The walls of the building at the roof line had been pushed out due to a partial truss roof collapse, according to First Assistant Chief Robbie Johnson.

Doors of the apartments were jammed due to the shifting walls from the partial roof collapse, trapping the people who lived there, fire officials said.

Soon after, units were dispatched to the building, a safety zone was set up and everyone in the building was assisted to safety. People in nearby homes were also evacuated, according to fire officials.

According to the Clayton Fire Department, the scene was turned over to the Clayton Police Department for security until an inspector could look at the structure.