Several Rescued After Partial Building Collapse

Several people were rescued after a building collapsed in Clayton on Sunday, according to the Clayton Fire Department.More
The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed a federal lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump, alleging he violated the Constitution by improperly retaining ties to his sprawling global business empire and by accepting foreign payments while in office.More
Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night.More
Three young boys were hurt - one critically - after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover.More
Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 22-year-old Seaford woman wanted on burglary and theft charges.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
