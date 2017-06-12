Delaware Auditor's Office Addresses Sussex Tech Board Over Allegations of Financial Improprieties

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Staff with State Auditor Tom Wagner's office gave a presentation on Monday to the board of the Sussex Technical School District after an audit report from his office last week said the district was embroiled in a number of financial improprieties.

The district's school board did not comment on the matter during their monthly meeting, with at least one member saying there was a lot to digest. Authors of the audit said Sussex County businessman sold a piece of property to the district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements.

In an interview on Monday, Wagner also said there were issues over conflicts of interest and accused district staff of intentionally modifying invoices to fall beneath the $5,000 and $10,000 thresholds that warrant further state scrutiny.

"There was evidence and documentation that they purposely kept purchase orders below those targeted amounts so they were not being reviewed at the State of Delaware level," he said.

Wagner called activities named in the report "direct circumvention of state laws, rules, regulations and procedures."

The district said the contract in question with Common Sense Solutions would end at the conclusion of June and pointed toward personnel reductions as a challenge that has left many staffers handling multiple responsibilities.

To read the initial coverage on the findings from the auditor's office, click here.