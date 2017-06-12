Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just Delmarva, but throughout the world.

"She was fearless, she was courageous, she was just so full of hope and she celebrated everyday and yes she was my idol," said Pat Snyder of Salisbury

Classmates of Brooke said she taught them to never have fear. "She's probably taught me to be very brave and not be scared if anything's happening to you in the worst moments possible," said Elice Haistings-Denson

"I think what we can learn from Brooke is strength, courage being fearless no matter whats coming your way. It's just to be fearless and face it and face with a smile on your face," said Daria Brumbley.

Brooks mother Amy has asked in lieu of flowers to make donations to the Brooke Mulford Foundation or toward neuroblastoma research.