Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.
Several people were rescued after a building collapsed in Clayton on Sunday, according to the Clayton Fire Department.
Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night.
Three children are hurt, one critically, after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover.
Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 22-year-old Seaford woman wanted on burglary and theft charges.
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.
