Virginians Head to the Primary Polls on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two Virginia Democrats vying to be the face of the resistance to President Donald Trump are squaring off in a gubernatorial primary.

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello is running as a liberal crusader who has the support of national Democrats such as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. He has promised to stand up to both Trump and the entrenched business interests that dominate state politics.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam also vowed to fight Trump but said he'll work with state Republicans to move a progressive - and realistic - agenda forward.

On the Republican side, front-runner Ed Gillespie, a moderate Washington insider, is trying to fend off under-funded but spirited campaigns from avid Trump supporter Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.

Polls open at 6 a.m.