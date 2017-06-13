2 Virginia Democrats Vying to be Face of Trump Resistance

Voters in Virginia head to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary elections.More
Two Virginia Democrats vying to be the face of the resistance to President Donald Trump are squaring off in a gubernatorial primary.
The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.
Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.
Maryland State Police homicide investigators have arrested one suspect and are still trying to identify others involved in the early Saturday morning murder of a Salisbury man.
Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 22-year-old Seaford woman wanted on burglary and theft charges.
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.
The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.
The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.
