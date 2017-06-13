2 Virginia Democrats Vying to be Face of Trump Resistance - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2 Virginia Democrats Vying to be Face of Trump Resistance

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two Virginia Democrats vying to be the face of the resistance to President Donald Trump are squaring off in a gubernatorial primary.
    
Former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello is running as a liberal crusader who has the support of national Democrats such as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. He has promised to stand up to both Trump and the entrenched business interests that dominate state politics.
    
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam also vowed to fight Trump but said he'll work with state Republicans to move a progressive - and realistic - agenda forward.
    
On the Republican side, front-runner Ed Gillespie, a moderate Washington insider, is trying to fend off under-funded but spirited campaigns from avid Trump supporter Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.

In the Lieutenant Governor Democratic race, Justin Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor faces off against Assistant U.S. Attorney Gene Rossi and Susan Platt, a political consultant. On the Republican side, State Rep. Glenn Davis faces off against State Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel and State Sen. Bryce Reeves.
    
Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
 

