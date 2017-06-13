Updated: Tractor-trailer Crashes into House Near Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police say at least two people were injured following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Stein Highway west of Shufelt Road in Seaford. Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, as well as the driver of a Ford Mustang, were taken to area hospitals for serious injuries.

As a result of the crash, Stein Highway is closed between North Oak and Shufelt roads. Traffic has been diverted in the area and commuters are asked to find alternate routes of travel.

More details forthcoming.