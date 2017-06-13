Updated: Tractor-trailer Crashes into House Near Seaford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Tractor-trailer Crashes into House Near Seaford

Posted: Updated:
Tuesday morning's crash scene west of Seaford. (Photo: WBOC) Tuesday morning's crash scene west of Seaford. (Photo: WBOC)

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police say at least two people were injured following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Stein Highway west of Shufelt Road in Seaford. Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, as well as the driver of a Ford Mustang, were taken to area hospitals for serious injuries. 

As a result of the crash, Stein Highway is closed between North Oak and Shufelt roads. Traffic has been diverted in the area and commuters are asked to find alternate routes of travel.

More details forthcoming.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

    Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.  She was 12 years old.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

    Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.  She was 12 years old.

    More

  • Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

    Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

    Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just  Delmarva, but throughout the world.

    More

    The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

    Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just  Delmarva, but throughout the world.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices