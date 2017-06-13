Delaware House Votes on Bill Expanding Sunday Alcohol Sales

Delaware State Police say at least two people were injured following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.More
Delaware State Police say at least two people were injured following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.More
Staff with Delaware State Auditor Tom Wagner's office gave a presentation on Monday to the board of the Sussex Technical School District after an audit report from his office last week said the district was embroiled in a number of financial improprieties.More
Staff with Delaware State Auditor Tom Wagner's office gave a presentation on Monday to the board of the Sussex Technical School District after an audit report from his office last week said the district was embroiled in a number of financial improprieties.More
The Delaware House is set to vote on a bill expanding the hours for Sunday alcohol sales.More
The Delaware House is set to vote on a bill expanding the hours for Sunday alcohol sales.More
Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.More
Maryland State Police homicide investigators have arrested one suspect and are still trying to identify others involved in the early Saturday morning murder of a Salisbury man.More
Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 22-year-old Seaford woman wanted on burglary and theft charges.More
Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 22-year-old Seaford woman wanted on burglary and theft charges.More
Three children are hurt, one critically, after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover.More
Three young boys were hurt - one critically - after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.
Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday. She was 12 years old.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.
Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday. She was 12 years old.More
The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.
Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.
Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just Delmarva, but throughout the world.More
The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.
Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.
Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just Delmarva, but throughout the world.More