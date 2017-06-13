Delaware House Votes on Bill Expanding Sunday Alcohol Sales - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware House Votes on Bill Expanding Sunday Alcohol Sales

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The Delaware House is set to vote on a bill expanding the hours for Sunday alcohol sales.
    
Under current law, the sale of alcohol for off-premises consumption is limited to the hours from noon until 8 p.m.
    
The legislation being voted on Tuesday moves up the opening time from noon to 10 a.m.
    
House lawmakers also are scheduled to vote on another bill creating a new type of liquor license for outdoor beer gardens.
    
The bill sets the biennial fee for a beer garden license at $2,000.

