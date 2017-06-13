Police: Body Found in Dover Belonged to Woman Who Fell Asleep in Roadway

DOVER, Del. - Police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday in a yard in Dover and say she was run over after getting intoxicated and falling asleep in front of a parked tractor-trailer.

According to Dover Police, 58-year-old Pamela Guy was found dead in the area of Conwell Street and College Road around 8 a.m. Police say Guy was known to drink heavily and often sleep in random spots in the neighborhood.

Police say that's what happened Sunday night. According to officers, Guy was helping the operator of the tractor-trailer wash his vehicle and later came back to the area after drinking heavily and fell asleep in front of the vehicle. When the operator, a 52-year-old man from Dover, left for work on Monday morning, police say his tractor-trailer ran over Guy, causing her death.

A spokesperson for the Dover Police Department tells WBOC the investigation is continuing, but charges are not expected to be filed against the driver.