Salisbury Duplex Fire Ruled Accidental - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Duplex Fire Ruled Accidental

Posted: Updated:
(Photo credit: Salisbury Fire Department) (Photo credit: Salisbury Fire Department)
(Photo credit: Salisbury Fire Department) (Photo credit: Salisbury Fire Department)
(Photo credit: Salisbury Fire Department) (Photo credit: Salisbury Fire Department)

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say an electrical failure sparked a late Monday night fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury duplex.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly after 11 p.m. at the two-story structure located at 843 Brown St. 

It took 25 Salisbury firefighters approximately 25 minutes to get the fire under control. There were no reported injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damage to the building and another $2,000 in damage to its contents.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental and said it started in the attic stairway. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Updated: Tractor-trailer Crashes into House Near Seaford

    Updated: Tractor-trailer Crashes into House Near Seaford

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-06-13 11:40:26 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-06-13 17:13:13 GMT

    Delaware State Police say at least two people were injured following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.

    More

    Delaware State Police say at least two people were injured following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.

    More

  • Salisbury Duplex Fire Ruled Accidental

    Salisbury Duplex Fire Ruled Accidental

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:58:12 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:58:12 GMT

    Authorities say an electrical failure sparked a late Monday night fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury duplex.

    More

    Authorities say an electrical failure sparked a late Monday night fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury duplex.

    More

  • Police: Body Found in Dover Belonged to Woman Who Fell Asleep in Roadway

    Police: Body Found in Dover Belonged to Woman Who Fell Asleep in Roadway

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:21:38 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:21:38 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    Police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday in a yard in Dover and say she was run over after getting intoxicated and falling asleep in front of a parked tractor-trailer.

    More

    Police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday in a yard in Dover and say she was run over after getting intoxicated and falling asleep in front of a parked tractor-trailer.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

  • Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

    Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

    Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just  Delmarva, but throughout the world.

    More

    The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

    Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just  Delmarva, but throughout the world.

    More

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

    Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.  She was 12 years old.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

    Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.  She was 12 years old.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices