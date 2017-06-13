Salisbury Duplex Fire Ruled Accidental

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say an electrical failure sparked a late Monday night fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury duplex.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly after 11 p.m. at the two-story structure located at 843 Brown St.

It took 25 Salisbury firefighters approximately 25 minutes to get the fire under control. There were no reported injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damage to the building and another $2,000 in damage to its contents.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental and said it started in the attic stairway.