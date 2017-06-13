Seaford Woman Wanted for Burglary and Theft - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Seaford Woman Arrested for Burglary and Theft

Kaylene Lowe Kaylene Lowe

SEAFORD, Del.– A 22-year-old Seaford woman wanted on burglary and theft charges has been arrested.

Delaware State Police said Kaylene Lowe turned herself in to Troop 5 on Monday. Earlier that same day, police had said Lowe was being sought in connection with a May incident in which she entered a home in the 24000 block of Jamore Drive and removed various items, according to police. 

