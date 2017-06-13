NASA Wallops Launch Rescheduled for Tuesday Night

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.- After several attempts to launch a rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility, NASA will tryonce again.

Monday night's attempt was scrubbed due to cloud cover. The launch is now scheduled for Tuesday with a launch window from 9:04 to 9:19 p.m.

NASA has two ground stations—at Wallops and Duck, N.C.—to view blue-green and red artificial clouds that will be produced as part of the test. Clear skies are required at one of the two ground stations for this test. Clouds obscured the viewing area at both viewing sites for the June 12 launch attempt.

The Monday, June 12 attempt was the sixth for this mission. Previous scrubs have been due to a variety of issues, such as high winds, clouds, and boats in the hazard area.

The multi-canister ampoule ejection system flying on this mission will allow scientists to gather information over a much larger area than previously able.

Canisters will deploy between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch releasing blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds. These clouds, or vapor tracers, allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space. The clouds may be visible along the mid-Atlantic coastline from New York to North Carolina.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will open at 8 p.m. on launch day for viewing the flight.

Live coverage of the mission is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on the Wallops Ustream site. Launch updates also are available via the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites.

