NASA Wallops Launch Rescheduled for Tuesday Night

After several attempts to launch a rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility, NASA will try once again Tuesday night.More
Delaware State Police say at least two people were injured following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.More
Authorities say an electrical failure sparked a late Monday night fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury duplex.More
Police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday in a yard in Dover and say she was run over after getting intoxicated and falling asleep in front of a parked tractor-trailer.More
Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.More
Maryland State Police homicide investigators have arrested one suspect and are still trying to identify others involved in the early Saturday morning murder of a Salisbury man.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.
Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.
Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just Delmarva, but throughout the world.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.
Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday. She was 12 years old.More
