Electric Car Charging Stations Coming to Lewes

By Madeleine Overturf
LEWES, Del. - New technology is racing into Lewes, Delaware. 

The city council unanimously approved a request from the city's Board of Public Works to add four electric car charging stations. The measure came after a local man, Paul Evalds, volunteered to fund the stations. Evalds says the stations will bring more people into town and help the environment.

"I thought it was important that the town of Lewes with its green initiatives and looking forward that we were a welcoming town to electric vehicles," he says. "Not just Teslas, but Volts or I8s or I3s, or whatever anyone was driving."

The stations will be located on Schley Avenue, near City Hall, and at Otis Smith park across the canal towards the beach. Each spot will have one universal charger and one tesla-specific charger, something Evalds, who drives a Tesla, says is important. According to Evalds, Tesla data shows demand is incredibly high in the Delaware beach area. He says the closest Tesla chargers are both covered by hotels in Rehoboth Beach, so they're not easy to access for someone just driving through. Having them in Lewes, Evalds says, will make Lewes a destination for Tesla drivers.

"[The station] shows up on [Tesla's[ website and it also shows up on the car," he says. "So if you're driving, the car has a 17-inch screen. You put your finger where you see the little mark and it will show you how to drive there." 

Darrin Gordon, general manager of Lewes Board of Public Works, says the city is paying for the chargers' installation, which will cost about $6,000. He says the location of the chargers was decided for economic reasons. 

"These locations don't harm the city's revenues," he says. "They're not metered currently, so we can install these and they're both within walking distance of downtown so people can come, charge their vehicles and take advantage of what Lewes is."

Gordon says the chargers are in line with the city's green initiatives. He says the stations will be built in a matter of months. 

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:43 PM EDT
