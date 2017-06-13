Traffic Stop Leads to Foot and Car Chase - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Traffic Stop Leads to Foot and Car Chase

Posted: Updated:
Paul Edwards was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown. Paul Edwards was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, Del.-  A Greenwood man has been arrested after a traffic stop lead to a pursuit and the recovery of drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Georgetown Police Department. 

Police saw a white Hyundai car with expired registration traveling on North Bedford Street on Tuesday around 11 a.m., police said.

When police contacted the driver, 30-year-old Paul Edwards, ran from the police. During the foot pursuit, Edwards managed to return to his car and drove away from the officers, police said.

 Georgetown officers followed the car through several streets in Georgetown until the Hyundai collided with a fence on Lynch's Lane, according to police. 

After the crash, Edwards crawled out the passenger side of the car and began running again, police said.

According to police, a taser was used and Edwards was taken into custody. 

A search of Edward's car revealed drug paraphernalia, about one gram of marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun. Further investigation revealed that the handgun found in the car had been reported stolen, police said.

Edwards was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $16,606 cash bond. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Foot and Car Chase

    Traffic Stop Leads to Foot and Car Chase

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:54:09 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:59:38 GMT
    Paul Edwards was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown.Paul Edwards was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown.

    A Greenwood man has been arrested after a traffic stop lead to a pursuit and the recovery of drugs and a stolen firearm.

    More

    A Greenwood man has been arrested after a traffic stop lead to a pursuit and the recovery of drugs and a stolen firearm.

    More

  • Electric Car Charging Stations Coming to Lewes

    Electric Car Charging Stations Coming to Lewes

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-06-13 19:43:47 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-06-13 19:55:22 GMT

    The Lewes city council unanimously approved a request from the city's Board of Public Works to add four electric car charging stations.

    More

    The Lewes city council unanimously approved a request from the city's Board of Public Works to add four electric car charging stations.

    More

  • Updated: Tractor-trailer Crashes into House Near Seaford

    Updated: Tractor-trailer Crashes into House Near Seaford

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-06-13 11:40:26 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-06-13 19:37:54 GMT

    Delaware State Police say three people were hurt following a multiple-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers in which one crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.

    More

    Delaware State Police say three people were hurt following a multiple-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers in which one crashed into a house west of Seaford on Tuesday morning.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

  • Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

    Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

    Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just  Delmarva, but throughout the world.

    More

    The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

    Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just  Delmarva, but throughout the world.

    More

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

    Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.  She was 12 years old.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

    Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.  She was 12 years old.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices