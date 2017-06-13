Traffic Stop Leads to Foot and Car Chase

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Greenwood man has been arrested after a traffic stop lead to a pursuit and the recovery of drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Police saw a white Hyundai car with expired registration traveling on North Bedford Street on Tuesday around 11 a.m., police said.

When police contacted the driver, 30-year-old Paul Edwards, ran from the police. During the foot pursuit, Edwards managed to return to his car and drove away from the officers, police said.

Georgetown officers followed the car through several streets in Georgetown until the Hyundai collided with a fence on Lynch's Lane, according to police.

After the crash, Edwards crawled out the passenger side of the car and began running again, police said.

According to police, a taser was used and Edwards was taken into custody.

A search of Edward's car revealed drug paraphernalia, about one gram of marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun. Further investigation revealed that the handgun found in the car had been reported stolen, police said.

Edwards was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $16,606 cash bond.