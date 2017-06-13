Dredge Spoils in Ellis Bay Angers Property Owners - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dredge Spoils in Ellis Bay Angers Property Owners

Posted: Updated:

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Dredging spoils in Ellis Bay leave property owners upset.

The dredging of the Lower Wicomico River has it's benefits. According to The US Army Corps of Engineers dredging helps with keeping our waterways clear for barges and other boats to get to the port of Salisbury.

But, property owners who live nearby said that the aftermath of dredging is dredge spoils. The spoils are material that are dumped elsewhere and in the case of the Lower Wicomico River, it's Ellis Bay.

Property owners call the dredge spoils in Ellis Bay an "environmental catastrophe."

"The purpose in the beginning was a noble purpose but I see three main concerns with it. One we're seeing right now. We're out here at low tide. I considered at least in the short term unless something's done about it, it's a navigational hazard," said William Croak of Princess Anne.

Sticks in the ground lined an area where these spoils were supposed to be "contained." But, according to property owners the spoils have seeped out of that area making it very hard to travel through without getting stuck.

"To me it bothers me most to see them just quit when in my opinion it was not a success you can't call it beneficial wetland restoration when it is outside of the envelope that they had on the plan," said Greg Shisler of Pennsylvania.

Weston Young of Wicomico County said he understands the concerns of property owners but stressed that the dredging project is not over. "Well the projects not done and then when it is complete there will be punch list items so if there's anything that isn't done as it was supposed to be we'll have the contractor or the army corps will have the contractor fix it," said Young. 

