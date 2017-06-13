Vote Delayed on Senate Vote on Raising Delaware's Minimum Wage

DOVER, Del. -- A vote on a bill gradually raising Delaware's minimum wage to $10.25 was postponed on Tuesday.

The legislation would increase the minimum wage by .50 each year starting on Oct. 1, to $10.25 an hour in October 2020. A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but stalled in the House.



The legislation also says after 2020, the minimum wage would increase by a percentage equal to the cost-of-living adjustment under the federal Social Security Act.

Gino Caruso, the owner of Angelo's Pizza on Loockerman Street in Dover, said the legislation would affect his business and consumers would likely see higher prices if the minimum wage rises to $10.25.

"There's going to have to be more people out there spending money to uphold that wage," he said.

Supporters say an increase would help struggling low-wage earners. Anthony Hatton of Dover said he primarily earns money with landscaping work but also works side jobs that would likely see higher wages under the proposed change.

"It would definitely mean a lot more groceries, [I could] pay utilities a lot better, pay rent a lot better, everything," he said.

Gov. John Carney supports raising the minimum wage to $10.25.

Opponents believe the legislation would lead to businesses hiring fewer workers and passing on any wage increase to consumers, making goods and services more expensive.

State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) said the legislation would be bad for business in Delaware and small businesses would be burdened with the higher cost of employing workers, which may result in fewer available jobs.

"Doing this is a big indicator that Delaware is *not* ready for business," he said. "We want to take some of those signals and not have those big signals that are red flags for businesses hoping to come here to Delaware."