Vote Delayed on Senate Vote on Raising Delaware's Minimum Wage - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Vote Delayed on Senate Vote on Raising Delaware's Minimum Wage

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- A vote on a bill gradually raising Delaware's minimum wage to $10.25 was postponed on Tuesday.

The legislation would increase the minimum wage by .50 each year starting on Oct. 1, to $10.25 an hour in October 2020. A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but stalled in the House.
    
The legislation also says after 2020, the minimum wage would increase by a percentage equal to the cost-of-living adjustment under the federal Social Security Act.

Gino Caruso, the owner of Angelo's Pizza on Loockerman Street in Dover, said the legislation would affect his business and consumers would likely see higher prices if the minimum wage rises to $10.25.

"There's going to have to be more people out there spending money to uphold that wage," he said.

Supporters say an increase would help struggling low-wage earners. Anthony Hatton of Dover said he primarily earns money with landscaping work but also works side jobs that would likely see higher wages under the proposed change.

"It would definitely mean a lot more groceries, [I could] pay utilities a lot better, pay rent a lot better, everything," he said.

Gov. John Carney supports raising the minimum wage to $10.25.

Opponents believe the legislation would lead to businesses hiring fewer workers and passing on any wage increase to consumers, making goods and services more expensive.

State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) said the legislation would be bad for business in Delaware and small businesses would be burdened with the higher cost of employing workers, which may result in fewer available jobs.

"Doing this is a big indicator that Delaware is *not* ready for business," he said. "We want to take some of those signals and not have those big signals that are red flags for businesses hoping to come here to Delaware."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Bridgeville

    Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Bridgeville

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-06-14 01:48:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-06-14 01:48:37 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on US 13 Tuesday afternoon. 

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on US 13 Tuesday afternoon. 

    More

  • Two Berlin Men Charged with Armed Robbery

    Two Berlin Men Charged with Armed Robbery

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:56:25 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:56:25 GMT

    The Ocean City Police Department says officers recently arrested two men from Berlin, MD for an armed robbery. 

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department says officers recently arrested two men from Berlin, MD for an armed robbery. 

    More

  • Vote Delayed on Senate Vote on Raising Delaware's Minimum Wage

    Vote Delayed on Senate Vote on Raising Delaware's Minimum Wage

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:14:14 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:15:41 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- A vote on a bill gradually raising Delaware's minimum wage to $10.25 was postponed on Tuesday. The legislation would increase the minimum wage by .50 each year starting on Oct. 1, to $10.25 an hour in October 2020. A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but stalled in the House.      The legislation also says after 2020, the minimum wage would increase by a percentage equal to the cost-of-living adjustment under the federal Social Security Act....

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A vote on a bill gradually raising Delaware's minimum wage to $10.25 was postponed on Tuesday. The legislation would increase the minimum wage by .50 each year starting on Oct. 1, to $10.25 an hour in October 2020. A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but stalled in the House.      The legislation also says after 2020, the minimum wage would increase by a percentage equal to the cost-of-living adjustment under the federal Social Security Act....

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

  • Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

    Salisbury Vigil Held for 12-Year-Old Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

    Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just  Delmarva, but throughout the world.

    More

    The City of Salisbury remembers 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Monday night.

    Monday night people from Salisbury came together at the Salisbury Park fountain to celebrate the life of Salisbury hero, Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke lost her life to cancer and touched the lives of people not just  Delmarva, but throughout the world.

    More

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

    Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.  She was 12 years old.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

    Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.  She was 12 years old.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices