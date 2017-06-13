Two Berlin Men Charged with Armed Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Berlin Men Charged with Armed Robbery

By Micheal Kettelberger
OCEAN CITY, Md – The Ocean City Police Department says officers recently arrested two men from Berlin, MD for an armed robbery.

OCPD says on June 9, 2017, officers were called about an armed robbery that had occurred several hours earlier that morning. The victim stated that he was approached by two individuals, one of which the victim met days prior, and the two invited the victim to join them at a party.

Police say the group walked to the area of Washington Lane and 20th Street when the suspects each pulled a firearm and demanded the victim’s belongings. According to officers, the suspects stole a large amount of U.S. currency and other items valued at over $1,000. Through investigation, investigators were able to identify the suspects as Trenton L. Smith, 19, and Darry N. Ames, Jr., 26, of Berlin, MD.

Smith has been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of a handgun, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and theft of $1,000 to under $10,000.

Ames has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft of $10,000 to under $100,000, and possession of a replica gun.

Smith and Ames were seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and transferred to the Worcester County Jail without bond.

