Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on US 13 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a 33-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was driving north on Route 13 when he failed to stop at a red light and collided with a car passing west through the intersection on East Newton Rd. The front of the motorcycle struck the front of a car causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from his motorcycle onto the roadway.

The victim was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, he was not wearing a helmet. DSP do not believe impairment was a factor for the driver of the car, however that can not be determined for the operator of the motorcycle at this time. Speed is not a factor for either vehicle as DSP continues to investigate the crash.