Gillespie, Northam Win Their Party's Nominations for Va. Gov.

RICHMOND, Va. - Republican Ed Gillespie has narrowly won his party's nomination in Virginia's race for governor, eking out a victory against an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.



Gillespie is a former Republican National Committee Chairman who had a huge fundraising advantage and enjoyed the solid backing of most state elected Republicans, but largely kept Trump at arm's length during the campaign.



On Tuesday, he barely defeated Corey Stewart, a former Trump state campaign chairman who made preserving Virginia's Confederate history a top campaign issue.



The close results shocked many political watchers and shows Trump's enduring appeal among Republican voters in Virginia.



Gillespie will face Democrat Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the general election.

Northam won the Democratic nomination in Virginia's closely watched race for governor Tuesday, defeating an insurgent challenger backed by U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.



Northam beat former congressman Tom Perriello, with most polls reporting Tuesday.



The lieutenant governor secured victory thanks in part to his longer time on the campaign trail and fundraising advantage. Northam had the support of the state Democratic Party's core constituencies, including teachers groups and African-American political and religious leaders. Northam had particularly strong support from some abortion rights and gun control groups, advocates from two areas where Perriello had baggage from past votes in Congress.