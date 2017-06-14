Trump Makes Phone Call to Tangier Island

TANGIER, Va. (AP)- President Donald Trump has called the mayor of the small Chesapeake Bay island of Tangier after learning that it overwhelmingly supported him.

Trump called the mayor of Tangier, Virginia, after CNN reported on the island last week.



About 87 percent of residents who cast ballots in November voted for Trump. The island's population is about 450.



Mayor James "Ooker" Eskridge told CNN he loved Trump as much as a family member.



That prompted the president to call.



Tangier is sinking from erosion and sea-level rise. Scientists predict it may have to be abandoned in 25 years.



Eskridge said Trump told him not to worry, saying the island has been there for hundreds of years and will be around for hundreds more.

