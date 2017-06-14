Trump Makes Phone Call to Tangier Island

The Ocean City Police Department is notifying residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.More
Maryland State Police have arrested a Crisfield man accused of raping a pre-teen girl.More
President Donald Trump has called the mayor of the small Chesapeake Bay island of Tangier after learning that it overwhelmingly supported him.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on US 13 Tuesday afternoon.More
Police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday in a yard in Dover and say she was run over after getting intoxicated and falling asleep in front of a parked tractor-trailer.More
The Ocean City Police Department says officers recently arrested two men from Berlin, MD for an armed robbery.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
Dredging spoils in Ellis Bay leave property owners upset.
The dredging of the Lower Wicomico River has it's benefits. According to The US Army Corps of Engineers dredging helps with keeping our waterways clear for barges and other boats to get to the port of Salisbury.More
