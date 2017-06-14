Police: Unsanctioned Event Expected Late July in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.

Like many of the other events in Ocean City, both sanctioned and unsanctioned, the department said it has been planning and preparing for this event and any incidents that may arise.

“We historically see college-aged visitors throughout the months of May and June,” said Chief Ross Buzzuro. “With the expectation that this event will bring an influx of young adults, residents and visitors can anticipate increased enforcement and high visibility.”

Police said business owners should staff accordingly and employees should be prepared for a busy July weekend. Residents are reminded, as always, to report any ordinance violations, including sleeping in vehicles and noise.

“We will continue to work with the business community and our residents as the event approaches.” Buzzuro continued. “We’re optimistic that the majority of people that are planning to come to Ocean City throughout the summer months are here to enjoy the beach and everything our town has to offer.”