Police: Unsanctioned Event Expected Late July in Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Unsanctioned Event Expected Late July in Ocean City

Posted: Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.

Like many of the other events in Ocean City, both sanctioned and unsanctioned, the department said it has been planning and preparing for this event and any incidents that may arise.

“We historically see college-aged visitors throughout the months of May and June,” said Chief Ross Buzzuro. “With the expectation that this event will bring an influx of young adults, residents and visitors can anticipate increased enforcement and high visibility.”

Police said business owners should staff accordingly and employees should be prepared for a busy July weekend. Residents are reminded, as always, to report any ordinance violations, including sleeping in vehicles and noise.

“We will continue to work with the business community and our residents as the event approaches.” Buzzuro continued. “We’re optimistic that the majority of people that are planning to come to Ocean City throughout the summer months are here to enjoy the beach and everything our town has to offer.”

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Top House GOP Leader Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice

    Top House GOP Leader Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-06-14 12:12:52 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:47 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:47:34 GMT

    Multiple people, including GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday morning. 

    More

    A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.    

    More

  • Police: Unsanctioned Event Expected Late July in Ocean City

    Police: Unsanctioned Event Expected Late July in Ocean City

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-06-14 11:59:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-06-14 13:05:50 GMT

    The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.

    More

  • Wallops Launch Postponed Yet Again

    NASA Wallops Launch Rescheduled Once Again

    NASA Wallops Launch Rescheduled Once Again

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-06-14 12:18:03 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-06-14 12:23:49 GMT
    NASA Wallops Flight FacilityNASA Wallops Flight Facility

    After several attempts to launch a rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility, NASA will try once again Thursday night.

    More

    After several attempts to launch a rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility, NASA will try once again Thursday night.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices