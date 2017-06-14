Sussex County Adopts $143M Budget for Fiscal 2018

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Sussex County Council has approved the proposed $143 million budget for the 2018 fiscal year that begins July 1. By law, the county must adopt a balanced budget by June 30 each year.

The proposed budget, which passed 4-0 Tuesday following a public hearing, keeps day-to-day operational expenses in check, limits fee increases, and holds the line on county property taxes. The adopted spending plan, though, invests significant new dollars, pulled from cash reserves, to maintain or expand critical services and infrastructure, including police, paramedics, upgraded wastewater systems, and launch a pilot program to expand broadband Internet service in more rural parts of the county.

“We believe this is a fair, reasonable approach to funding the county’s obligations today and in the year to come,” said County Administrator Todd F. Lawson, who in May presented to County Council the proposed budget for its consideration. “This budget furthers the county’s commitment to advancing public safety, protecting the environment, and promoting the general welfare of the people we serve.”

Other highlights of the budget include increased funding for the county to maintain its contract with the State of Delaware for additional state police troopers to be assigned to Sussex County, as well as funding to increase around-the-clock paramedic coverage in the Seaford/Blades area; $1 million in startup funding to begin a pilot project to install fiber optic cabling to expand high-speed Internet to rural parts of the county; and more than $8 million in capital funding to begin phased, major upgrades at the county’s South Coastal, Inland Bays, and Wolfe Neck regional wastewater facilities to as much as double treatment capacity.

The budget is supported by a mix of income streams, including property taxes, realty transfer taxes, sewer service fees, building permit fees and document recording fees. That revenue, in turn, funds a wealth of local services, including life-saving paramedics and 911 dispatchers, environmentally beneficial public wastewater, critical building inspection, and culturally enriching libraries, among other services.

Next year’s plan includes no change in current property tax rates, sewer and water service charges, or building permit fees; however, increases are proposed for one-time sewer connections, plan review, and various Marriage Bureau fees.

Copies of the Fiscal Year 2018 budget, as well as the accompanying budget presentation, can be downloaded from the county’s website at www.sussexcountyde.gov/county-budget.