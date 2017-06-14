Bicyclist Killed in Laurel Area Crash

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist near Laurel.

Police said the crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Whaleys Road south of Wooten Road east of Laurel, and involved a six-wheel dump truck and a bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead as a result of the crash, troopers said. There is no word on the condition of the driver of the dump truck.

Both Wooten and Whaleys roads were closed in the area of the crash and commuters had to find alternate routes of travel.

While the investigation into the crash is in its early stages, police said more information will be released at the conclusion of the probe.