Some Top Admins for Sussex Tech School District Placed on Leave

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Some top administrators of the Sussex Tech School District are on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the district's finances, WBOC confirmed Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Delaware State Auditor Tom Wagner said there were issues at Sussex Tech involving conflicts of interest, and accused district staff of intentionally modifying invoices to fall beneath the $5,000 and $10,000 thresholds that warrant further state scrutiny.

"There was evidence and documentation that they purposely kept purchase orders below those targeted amounts so they were not being reviewed at the State of Delaware level," Wagner said.

He called activities named in the report "direct circumvention of state laws, rules, regulations and procedures."

The district remains very tight-lipped about all of this. The statement WBOC received Wednesday morning did not identify the senior administration officials placed on leave, nor how many. However, the district did say that Sussex Tech Principal John Denby and Assistant Principal John Sell are running the day-to-day business in the interim.

