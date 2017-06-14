Copy-Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

Some top administrators of the Sussex Tech School District are on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the district's finances, WBOC confirmed Wednesday.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist near Laurel.More
Multiple people, including GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday morning.More
Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash on US 13 near Bridgeville.More
President Donald Trump has called the mayor of the small Chesapeake Bay island of Tangier after learning that it overwhelmingly supported him.More
Multiple people, including GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday morning.More
Dredging spoils in Ellis Bay leave property owners upset.
The dredging of the Lower Wicomico River has it's benefits. According to The US Army Corps of Engineers dredging helps with keeping our waterways clear for barges and other boats to get to the port of Salisbury.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More
