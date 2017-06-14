Funeral Arrangements Announced for Brooke Mulford

SALISBURY, Md.- Funeral arrangements have been announced for Brooke Mulford, a young girl from Delmarva who passed away from cancer earlier this week.

The funeral arrangements for Brooke are as follows:

Friday, June 16 , 4:30 - 8 p.m, family receives friends at Haddonfield UMC, 29 Warwick Rd, Haddonfield, N.J.

, 4:30 - 8 p.m, family receives friends at Haddonfield UMC, 29 Warwick Rd, Haddonfield, N.J. Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m., funeral service, same location as viewing.

A celebration of Brooke's life will be held in Salisbury at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at James M Bennett High School stadium on East College Avenue.

Brooke, who died early Monday morning at age 12, was born and raised in Salisbury, but moved to New Jersey with her mother to be closer to her doctors.

It was around Christmas of 2008 when 4-year-old Brooke first became sick. It started on Christmas eve as a pain in her leg. Soon she couldn't straighten her legs and started running a fever. Doctors scrambled to figure out what was wrong with her. It was 10 days later at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia when the horrible news arrived: Brooke had a very aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma.

Treatment began immediately and for the next nine years Brooke would be in and out of the hospital. She underwent several rounds of chemotherapy, four surgeries, two stem cell transplants and clinical trials.

With her loving mom Amy always by her side, Brooke spent much of her young life in pain. But through it all, she never gave up, never lost hope and never stopped smiling.

The Brooke Mulford Foundation was started to aimed at raising money and awareness for pediatric cancer on Delmarva. Brooke's story immediately captured the hearts and minds of people - not only across Delmarva - but wherever she went.

Brooke would throw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game a few years back, to a standing ovation. She has had visits from actors and athletes, and face timed with Olympic gold medalists.



Brooke's spirit and love of life resonated with everyone she met - and through all the pain - she was always grateful for all of her support.

