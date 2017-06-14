Third Suspect Arrested for Thefts From Vehicles in Multiple Counties

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of thefts from unlocked cars in several Eastern Shore counties.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office originally issued 20-year-old Justin Harding of Hurlock a criminal summons charging him with various theft-related offenses. The sheriff's office later arrested him and charged him with failure to appear in district court, possession of an unregistered shotgun and theft under $100.

According to the sheriff's office, the theft charges stem from a series of thefts from vehicles that occurred during March and April in Dorchester, Caroline, Talbot and Wicomico Counties. The investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy from Hurlock and 18-year-old Zachery Layton of Secretary.

At that time, deputies said Layton was issued a criminal summons on charges of rogue and vagabond (four counts), conspiracy to be a rogue and vagabond (four counts), theft under $1,000 (three counts), conspiracy to commit theft under $1,000 (three counts), theft under $100 (two counts), conspiracy to commit theft under $100 (two counts), operating a theft scheme between $100 and $1,000 and operating a theft scheme between $1,000 and $10,000. The criminal summons Harding received charged him with the same crimes.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.