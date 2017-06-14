Gunman Who Shot Top GOP Congressman Had History of Arrests

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of thefts from unlocked cars in several Eastern Shore counties.More
Multiple people, including GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday morning.More
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Brooke Mulford, a young girl from Delmarva who lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer earlier this week.More
Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash on US 13 near Bridgeville.More
President Donald Trump has called the mayor of the small Chesapeake Bay island of Tangier after learning that it overwhelmingly supported him.More
The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.More
Dredging spoils in Ellis Bay leave property owners upset.
The dredging of the Lower Wicomico River has it's benefits. According to The US Army Corps of Engineers dredging helps with keeping our waterways clear for barges and other boats to get to the port of Salisbury.More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
