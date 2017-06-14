Serious Injuries Reported in Accomack County Crash

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. - Several people are seriously injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Accomack County.

According to Virginia State Police, just before 8 a.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Route 13 near the intersection of Temperanceville Road. Police say a 48-year-old woman from Pleasantville, New Jersey, was headed southbound on Route 13 when she crossed over the center line and was hit by 79-year-old Joe Bernard of Greenbush, Virginia, in a pickup truck.

The New Jersey woman and three children who were in the car were taken to PRMC. Police say one of the children had to be flown from the scene.

According to police, serious injuries were reported in the crash, but all are expected to recover. Police add that neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Route 13 was closed until just after 9 a.m. as a result of the crash.