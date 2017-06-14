Loggerhead Turtle Rescued off Delaware Coast, Sent to Rehab

LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A sick loggerhead turtle has been rescued from Delaware waters and sent to rehab.



A U.S. Coast Guard crew on Monday spotted the 252-pound (114-kilogram) loggerhead turtle, nicknamed Tammie, with a biota-encrusted shell. Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute Executive Director Suzanne Thurman said the biota, which are live creatures like barnacles, were one of the heaviest loads she had seen, and indicated that the turtle had been moving slowly for a long time.



Thurman said the turtle had buoyancy issues, usually attributed to infection, which could prevent it from diving and gathering food, such as crabs.



The rescue required two boats because of Tammie's weight. The turtle has been sent to Sea Turtle Recovery in West Orange, N.J., for long-term rehabilitation.