Judge Rules Against Angler in White Marlin Open Trial

BALTIMORE- A judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.

The judge's decision against fisherman Phil Heasley came a week and a half after the federal trial wrapped up in Baltimore.

Heasley reeled in last year's biggest white marlin - weighing in a 76.5 pounds- worth $2.8 million. Tournament officials said they became suspicious of Heasley and his boatmates when the time they say they caught their prize winning white marlin was scratched out in the boat's log and replaced with a different time. Heasley said he could not answer questions about specific times on that day because he does not wear a watch, and never has. He also said he did not read over the rules of the tournament thoroughly before it started.

At the center of the trial were the polygraph tests administered to Heasley and his boat mates. All failed the tests.

Wednesday's decision only determined whether Heasley would receive the prize money. A judge will determine at a later date how the money will be distributed.