Legendary Skipjack Captain Dies at 95

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md.- Legendary skipjack captain Art Daniels Jr. passed away Tuesday, according to his great-grandson Eddie Daniels.

"Daddy Art," as Daniels was known, was a frequent winner of the annual Deal Island Skipjack Race aboard his skipjack The City of Crisfield.

Daniels was 95. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

