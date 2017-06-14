Driver Abuse of Flaggers in Work Zones - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Driver Abuse of Flaggers in Work Zones

DENTON, Md.- Flaggers talk about some of the issues they encounter with impatient drivers in work zones. 

Flaggers are out everyday to help keep the traffic flow nice and smooth. 

Traffic Maintenance Manager of Route 404 in Denton, Fred O'Brian, said unfortunately people get very impatient and take it out on them.

"I was actually struck by a beer bottle in the head and it knocked my hard hat off that was probably the most personally traumatic one," O'Brian said.

O'Brian said they know what it feels like to have to wait in traffic but at the end of the day these flaggers are only trying to help.

"They want to be home and we understand that and we try our best to move you through as fast as we possibly can, safely," O'Brian said.

But, O'Brian wasn't the only one whose had interesting experiences on the road. Claire Tripplett a woman who is currently flagging in Georgetown, DE said, " I have had a young lady get out of the car and try to spit on me you know, that kind of stuff. So, people are just impatient now a days everybody's in a rush to go no where quickly."

Flaggers said at the end of the day it comes down to the drivers being patient and the flaggers having thick skin.

