New Delaware Law Bans Employers From Asking About Wage History

DOVER, Del. -- A new law signed on Wednesday by Governor John Carney prohibits employers from asking prospective employees about their salary or wage histories, a move supporters believe will reduce the wage gap between women and men.

Legislation enacting the change was signed during a ceremony at Carney's office. The changes under the new law go into effect in six months, giving businesses time to adjust their policies.

Kathleen Jacobs, a professor at Wesley College with ties to American Association of University Women, said the new law would help mothers who have spent time away from the workplace or education to care for a family.

"When someone asks about your past earning history, they use that as a foundation or base, if you will, to determine what your salary will be going forward," she said.

The new law does not prohibit employers from seeking and confirming information about wage histories after an offer, including compensation, has been negotiated, made, and accepted.

Job applicants could also voluntarily disclose their wage histories during the application process.

Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-Georgetown) said the new law gives inexperienced workers a better footing in negotiations.

"This levels the playing field not only for women but for men as well and also we're talking about families here, so what helps one, helps raise income and bring people out of poverty basically," she said.