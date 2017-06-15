Bethany Beach Police Searching for Two Missing Teens

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Two teenage girls went missing from Bethany Beach, Del. Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said Jordyn Cannon of Ocean View, Del., and Taylor Miller of Frankford, Del., were separated from their guardian Wednesday night around 9 p.m. Police said Jordyn and Taylor were following their guardian on bicycles to their home in Ocean View when it's believed they turned around and returned to the beach. The Bethany Beach Police Department was contacted around 10 p.m. and police searched throughout the night and early morning hours.

Police said officers found the girls' bikes in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Garfield Parkway, hidden next to some nearby buildings. A DART “Beach Bus” bus stop is in close vicinity to where the bicycles were found, according to police, and they believe Jordyn and Taylor may have taken the bus to any of the nearby beaches.

Jordyn Cannon was last seen wearing a black two piece bathing suit and is 5-foot-2, 115 pounds, and with long auburn hair.

Taylor Miller was last seen wearing gray shorts and a purple bathing suit top and is 5-foot-4, 150 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length dark brown hair.

Anyone with any information on the location of Jordyn and Taylor are asked to call the Bethany Beach Police at 302-539-1000.

