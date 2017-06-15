Road Closures, Detours as 2017 Firefly Music Festival Gets Underway in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Thousands of people are gathering at The Woodlands of Dover Downs for the four-day 2017 Firefly Music Festival, which gets underway Thursday.

The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper and Bob Dylan will headline this year's event. The lineup also includes Flume, Weezer, The Shins, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more than 140 other acts on nine stages.

The festival is bringing with it a lot of traffic, which will result in road closures and detours in and around the area of the event. According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, Leipsic Road and Persimmon Tree Road in the vicinity of Dover International Speedway will be closed to through traffic beginning at noon on Thursday until Sunday evening, June 18. At the conclusion of the festival, all roads will be reopened. Local residents will not have access through the closure area until the conclusion of the festival.

Camping/RV processing will be located at Dover International Speedway (DIS) Lot 1 (Lot 1 is the largest DIS parking lot) located south of the speedway bordered by US 13, Leipsic Road, and Plaza Drive. Traffic from the south will enter Lot 1 from US 13 through Jefferic Boulevard, and from the north using Leipsic Road.

Campers/RVs from the north will use SR 1 to Exit 104 to US 13 to a left turn at Leipsic Road. Should traffic conditions warrant, Exit 104 and Exit 98 from SR 1 will be closed, and traffic will be directed to Exit 95 to Bay Road onto US 13 North to Lot 1 via Jefferic Boulevard.

Once each vehicle is processed in Lot 1 they will exit at the east end of Lot 1 back to Leipsic Road to their assigned camping area.

For festival patrons that are not camping on Dover International Speedway property, daily parking is available in speedway parking lots. Daily parking lots are accessible from the Main Entrance to Dover International Speedway from US 13.

“Will Call” passes for Firefly will be processed at Delaware Technical Community College located in north Dover; access to Delaware Technical Community College will be via Scarborough Road. Firefly patrons are encouraged have their “will call” passes before being processed for camping.

For real-time traffic information, visit www.DelDOT.gov.

Set times for the festival can be viewed here.

For more information about the festival visit FireflyFestival.com.