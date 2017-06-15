Highmark Wants 33.6 Percent Rate Increase in Delaware for ACA Coverage

Democratic lawmakers have unveiled details of their proposal to raise income taxes on Delawareans and create a new tax bracket for top wage earners.More
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware is seeking a rate increase of 33.6 percent for covering individuals under the Affordable Care Act.More
Thousands of people are gathering at The Woodlands of Dover Downs for the four-day 2017 Firefly Music Festival, which gets underway Thursday. The event is bringing with it a lot of traffic, which will result in road closures and detours.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.More
Two teenage girls went missing from Bethany Beach, Del. Wednesday night, according to police.More
The Ocean City Police Department is advising residents and visitors to expect an "unsanctioned" event that will bring college-aged visitors to the Maryland resort town on July 21-23.More
Flaggers talk about some of the issues they encounter with impatient drivers in work zones.
Flaggers are out everyday to help keep the traffic flow nice and smooth.
Traffic Maintenance Manager of Route 404 in Denton, Fred O'Brian, said unfortunately people get very impatient and take it out on them.More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More
