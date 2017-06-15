Senior Center Bus, Car Crash Head-on in Delaware; 7 Injured - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Senior Center Bus, Car Crash Head-on in Delaware; 7 Injured

Posted: Updated:

BEAR, Del. (AP)- Seven people have been injured by a two-vehicle head-on collision in Delaware.
    
Local news outlets report a C&D Senior Center/Rose Hill Community Center bus and a Hyundai sedan collided Wednesday afternoon in Bear.
    
Christiana Fire Company Chief Rich Perillo says New Castle County police and firefighters were called out to the crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. He says it took firefighters nearly 25 minutes to free the sedan's driver, believed to be in his 20s, from the wreckage.
    
New Castle County police spokesman JP Piser says the driver was transported with serious head injuries and hospitalized in critical condition. He says the bus's four passengers in their 70s and one in their 90s were taken to a local hospital for not life-threatening injuries.
    
Piser says the crash is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices