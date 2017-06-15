Maryland Elections Board Saw 'Suspicious Activity'

Several locations on the Eastern Shore are receiving a share of $10.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants from the state.More
Several locations on the Eastern Shore are receiving a share of $10.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants from the state.More
A Crisfield man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore County and then barricading himself inside his home before his arrest.More
A Crisfield man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore County and then barricading himself inside his home before his arrest.More
Maryland's elections administrator says the state found "suspicious activity" on a computer system it uses for online voter registration before last fall's election.More
Maryland's elections administrator says the state found "suspicious activity" on a computer system it uses for online voter registration before last fall's election.More
Two teenage girls went missing from Bethany Beach, Del. Wednesday night, according to police.More
Two teenage girls went missing from Bethany Beach, Del. Wednesday night, according to police.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.More
Thousands of people are gathering at The Woodlands of Dover Downs for the four-day 2017 Firefly Music Festival, which gets underway Thursday. The event is bringing with it a lot of traffic, which will result in road closures and detours.More
Thousands of people are gathering at The Woodlands of Dover Downs for the four-day 2017 Firefly Music Festival, which gets underway Thursday. The event is bringing with it a lot of traffic, which will result in road closures and detours.More
A judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)More
A judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)More
Flaggers talk about some of the issues they encounter with impatient drivers in work zones.
Flaggers are out everyday to help keep the traffic flow nice and smooth.
Traffic Maintenance Manager of Route 404 in Denton, Fred O'Brian, said unfortunately people get very impatient and take it out on them.More
Flaggers talk about some of the issues they encounter with impatient drivers in work zones.
Flaggers are out everyday to help keep the traffic flow nice and smooth.
Traffic Maintenance Manager of Route 404 in Denton, Fred O'Brian, said unfortunately people get very impatient and take it out on them.More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More