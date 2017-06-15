Stabbing Suspect Arrested in Crisfield After Barricade Incident

CRISFIELD, Md. - A Crisfield man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore County and then barricading himself inside his home before his arrest.

According to Maryland State Police, state troopers were asked to help Baltimore County Police find 47-year-old Richard Sterling Sr. of Crisfield, who was wanted on charges of kidnapping, assault, robbery and theft after an incident that occurred Wednesday morning. Police said Sterling stabbed his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore County and then went to Crisfield.

Police attempted to take Sterling into custody around 6:10 p.m. at 230 Somers Cove. Troopers say Sterling had barricaded himself inside the apartment and told investigators he had a knife and was going to kill himself or anyone who came upstairs. After several hours of negotiations, police say Sterling came out of the home holding a fixed blade knife, which he refused to drop.

Police say the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was on scene and deployed "less lethal tactics," which caused Sterling to comply with orders and drop the knife. Sterling was taken into custody at 8:42 p.m. and is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center, according to police.