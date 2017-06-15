$10.5M From Waterway Improvement Fund Distributed Throughout Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Several locations on the Eastern Shore are receiving a share of $10.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants from the state.

The funding is going to a total of 49 projects in 18 counties, in an effort to improve public boating access and navigation across Maryland.

“From cruising the Chesapeake Bay to maneuvering the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, boating is a way of life in Maryland,” Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “The Waterway Improvement Fund is a vital state resource that ensures that residents and visitors alike will continue to benefit from Maryland’s world-class recreational boating opportunities for years to come.”

The Eastern Shore projects receiving grant funding are as follows:

Dorchester County

Cambridge Municipal Marina: bathhouse renovations

Elliott Island Marina in Vienna: construction of a stone jetty

Tar Bay in Church Creek: dredging

Vienna Waterfront Park: extension of the north and south piers.

Queen Anne's County

Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department in Chester: purchase of fire/rescue boat motors and equipment

Kent Narrows: maintenance dredging

Matapeake Terminal Gas Dock in Stevensville: replacement of gas dock and fuel system

Somerset County

Brick Kiln Pier in Crisfield: removal of pilings that impede navigation

Webster’s Cove Marina in Princess Anne: replacement of 190 feet of deteriorating bulkhead at Webster’s Cove Harbor

Talbot County

Back Creek Park in St. Michaels: construction of a waterman’s pier and small boat access, including electric and water connection for facility

Dogwood Harbor in Tilghman: maintenance dredging

Oxford: maintenance and repairs to public boating facilities, including installation of floating dock

Wicomico County

Mardela Springs: boat ramp improvements

Riverside Boat Ramp in Salisbury: replacement of existing boat ramp

Worcester County

64th Street Boat Ramp in Ocean City: engineering and construction to dredge channel at 64th Street boat ramp

Public Landing Marina in Snow Hill: resurfacing and overlay of parking lot

The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating public. It is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.

For a list of all 49 projects receiving funding, click here.