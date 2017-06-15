Fundraiser Aims to Raise Profile of Island's Erosion Problem - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fundraiser Aims to Raise Profile of Island's Erosion Problem

TANGIER, Va. (AP)- A resident of small island town has started an online fundraiser to purchase copies of a documentary on the island's erosion problem and send it to federal officials.

Tangier Town Council member Anna E. Pruitt-Parks started a GoFundMe on Monday after President Donald Trump called Tangier Mayor James "Ooker" Eskridge following his viewing of a recent CNN story about the island. Pruitt-Parks wants to purchase 550 copies of "Pieces of Tangier," a 2014 documentary produced by Jenny Roberts as her master's thesis. Pruitt-Parks says CNN "twisted the story," while Roberts' documentary accurately details the island's erosion problem.
    
Pruitt-Parks plans to send the copies to the 535 members of Congress and other federal officials, including Trump. She has raised $1,895 of her $3,200 goal.

