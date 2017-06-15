WBOC Takes a Unique Tour of the Historic Wicomico County Courthouse During Renovations

SALISBURY, Md.- Architect of the historic Wicomico County Courthouse gives WBOC a unique tour of the 150-year-old building Thursday.

One of the only buildings to survive the great Salisbury Fire of 1886. The Wicomico County Courthouse is a staple of Downtown Salisbury.

WBOC's Nicole Lauren climbed to the top of the courthouse and got to see the bones of the building.

Nearly 150-years-old, architect Tom Hayes says this building is in need of an upgrade.

"In the last year we've had a lighting strike that hit the steeple and it really prompted us to move forward wit the restoration of this project," Hayes said.

Signatures lined the inside of the historic clock tower and one dated all the way back to 1896.

"The actual building itself is not a normal square building. It's got a lot of peaks and valleys and pyramid type deals with it so it's very unique," said Brian Sanders, superintendent on the project.

Hayes said the project is set to be completed by August. He said he hopes this restoration will add on another 100 years to the life of this landmark.