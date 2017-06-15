Senate Approves Corporate Tax Hike, Estate Tax Repeal

SMYRNA, Del. -- Smyrna's town council is expected to discuss on Monday the prospect of hiring a special investigator to look into matters involving the police department, including those raised by a local union. According to an agenda on the town's website, council members are expected to discuss the issue during their regular meeting on Monday. Neither Mayor John Embert or Acting Town Manager Gary Stulir would comment about the item on Thursday and efforts to reach the town sol...More
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The controversial Rehoboth Beach Ocean Outfall is one step closer to becoming a reality.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.More
Two teenage girls went missing from Bethany Beach, Del. Wednesday night, according to police.More
Two teenage girls reported as missing in Bethany Beach on Wednesday night have been located safe and sound, according to police.More
Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist who died in a Wednesday morning crash east of Laurel.More
A judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)More
Authorities have released the name of a volunteer firefighter who was killed Monday night when he fell from a Delaware State Police helicopter during a training exercise.More
Flaggers talk about some of the issues they encounter with impatient drivers in work zones.
Flaggers are out everyday to help keep the traffic flow nice and smooth.
Traffic Maintenance Manager of Route 404 in Denton, Fred O'Brian, said unfortunately people get very impatient and take it out on them.More
