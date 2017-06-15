Smyrna to Consider Special Investigator for Police Department Al - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Smyrna to Consider Special Investigator for Police Department Allegations

SMYRNA, Del. -- Smyrna's town council is expected to discuss on Monday the prospect of hiring a special investigator to look into matters involving the police department, including allegations raised by a local union.

According to an agenda on the town's website, council members are expected to discuss the issue during their regular meeting on Monday. Neither Mayor John Embert or Acting Town Manager Gary Stulir would comment about the item on Thursday and efforts to reach the town solicitor, who asked for the topic to be placed on the agenda, were unsuccessful.

An email message sent to Smyrna Police Chief Norman Wood was not returned on Thursday.

Last year, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 22 cast a symbolic vote of no confidence in Wood, alleging Wood had failed to "establish a strategic organizational mission" or lead by example and had an inability to inspire and motivate others and poor communication skills. The union's complaint also said Wood had failed to coach and develop his employees.

Concerns raised by the union were looked into by the Delaware Department of Justice, though a spokesman said the Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust did not find sufficient evidence to sustain a criminal investigation.

However, DoJ spokesman Carl Kanefsky said the probe had identified a number of concerns about activities at the police department that should be reviewed and scrutinized by the mayor and council.

In March, Phillip Klink, a former Smyrna police officer, filed a federal lawsuit against Wood, two officers, and the town.

