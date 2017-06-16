10 Arrested in Wicomico County Prostitution Sting

SALISBURY, Md.- Complaints from citizens and business owners in Wicomico County led to a Maryland State Police investigation on Thursday that resulted in multiple arrests for prostitution solicitation.

Troopers assigned to the Salisbury Barrack planned, coordinated and conducted a prostitution/solicitation sting in the Wicomico County area. Assisting with the operation were State Police criminal investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division and the Gang Enforcement Unit.

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested:

Richard Ford, 64, of Salisbury, Md.

Jasmine Henry, 23, of Felton, Del.

Jason Yoder 3rd, 22, of Delmar, Del.

Lamont Morton Sr., 50, of Salisbury, Md.

Emory Leonard, Jr., 58, of Berlin, Md.

Gordon Weitzel, 60, of Salisbury, Md.

Jeffrey Muncey, 51, of Ellendale, Del.

Douglas McCall II, 45, of Stockton, Md.

Ryan Ramkhelawan, 38, of Salisbury, Md.

Ergebe Tabour, 27, of Silver Spring, Md.

Each person arrested was charged with solicitation for prostitution. Each has been taken to the Wicomico County Central Booking Center for processing and an initial appearance before a court commissioner.