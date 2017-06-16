Delaware Lawmakers Eye Higher Taxes on Alcohol, Tobacco Products

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Democratic lawmakers are proposing higher taxes on alcohol and tobacco in Delaware as part of an effort to fashion a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.



One bill introduced Thursday raises the beer tax by two cents a can. The wine tax would increase by about three cents per serving, while taxes on liquor would jump by 15 cents per 750 milliliter bottle. The increases would net an estimated $7.2 million next year and $9.9 million the following year.



A separate bill increases a variety of tobacco taxes, including hiking cigarette taxes by 50 cents per pack, from $1.60 to $2.10. It also includes vapor products in the definition of tobacco.



Those increases are expected to generate about $11.6 million next year and $17.1 million the following year.