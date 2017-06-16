Sussex County to Add Paramedics to Seaford/Blades Area

Sussex County will have additional around-the-clock paramedic coverage amid the state of Delaware's growing opioid epidemic.More
Sussex County will have additional around-the-clock paramedic coverage amid the state of Delaware's growing opioid epidemic.More
Ocean City officials can now legally ban topless women in the Maryland resort town.More
Ocean City officials can now legally ban topless women in the Maryland resort town.More
Reports of a man firing shots from a rifle in downtown Ocean City Thursday night has led to the arrest of two Baltimore area men.More
Reports of a man firing shots from a rifle in downtown Ocean City Thursday night has led to the arrest of two Baltimore area men.More
Complaints from citizens and business owners in Wicomico County led to a Maryland State Police investigation on Thursday that resulted in multiple arrests for prostitution solicitation.More
Complaints from citizens and business owners in Wicomico County led to a Maryland State Police investigation on Thursday that resulted in multiple arrests for prostitution solicitation.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.More
Two teenage girls went missing from Bethany Beach, Del. Wednesday night, according to police.More
Two teenage girls reported as missing in Bethany Beach on Wednesday night have been located safe and sound, according to police.More
A judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)More
A judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)More
The headliners this year are the Navy Blue Angels. An F-22 Raptor and a Stealth Bomber will also strut their stuff starting Saturday.More
The headliners this year are the Navy Blue Angels. An F-22 Raptor and a Stealth Bomber will also strut their stuff starting Saturday.More